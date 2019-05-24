Transcript for 911 calls, body cam released from night police officer fatally shot woman

Thank you. Newly released body cam video of a deadly shooting that made headlines. Minneapolis bride to be Justine damond. Be we see the officer just after he shot and killed her. Here is ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Just weeks after former Minneapolis police officer Mohammad Noor was convicted in the shooting death of Justine damond -- for the first time, we are hearing her 911 call for help that night. I can hear someone out the back and I -- I'm not sure if she's having sex or being raped. Reporter: Damond worried a woman was being assaulted behind her home back in 2017. Two officers racing to that dark alley. Noor opening fire through the window later saying he was startled by someone banging on the car. For the first time we're seeing the moments after that shooting. Noor's partner trying to save Damon's life. Stay with me. Ma'am, stay with me. Reporter: Then he can be heard explaining what happened. She just came up out of nowhere, on the side of the thing and we both got spooked. Reporter: Officer Noor appearing distressed as another officer checks on him. You alright? Just keep to yourself, keep your mouth shut. Reporter: Noor was fired and convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He'll be sentenced in June. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

