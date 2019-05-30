971 cases of measles reported in 26 states: CDC

This year has seen the greatest number of cases for a single year in nearly three decades.
Transcript for 971 cases of measles reported in 26 states: CDC
The measles operate hitting an alarming milestone the CDC tonight now reporting 971 confirmed cases. In 26 states the highest level in 27 years the majority of the cases in New York City.

