ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts named 2019 Disney Legends

More
Honorees at the D23 Expo included Bette Midler and Robert Downey Jr.; the ceremony was held at the Anaheim Convention Center.
0:17 | 08/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts named 2019 Disney Legends

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Honorees at the D23 Expo included Bette Midler and Robert Downey Jr.; the ceremony was held at the Anaheim Convention Center.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65157623","title":"ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts named 2019 Disney Legends","url":"/WNT/video/abc-news-diane-sawyers-robin-roberts-named-2019-65157623"}