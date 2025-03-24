ABC's 'Nightline' celebrates 45 years on air

As ABC’s Nightline celebrates 45 years on air, co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts take a look back at the show’s history of sharing powerful stories of our lifetime.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live