Transcript for Accusers slam Ghislaine Maxwell at hearing

thing in the morning on "Good morning America." And there is news on the Ghislaine Maxwell case, pleading not guilty today, and asking to be released on bail. What the judge decided, and what we learned about the name she was using and about her having a spouse. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail. A judge ruling that because of her unknown but substantial wealth and international connections, she "Poses a substantial, actual risk of flight." Hearing from two of her alleged victims that Maxwell should stay behind bars. They were very gratified. Felt vindicated. They've been waiting for this for years. Reporter: Maxwell appeared via video conference in a brown sh removing her glasses as she pleaded not guilty. The government's case, Maxwell conspired and participated in an "Ongoing scheme to abuse multiple victims for years," enticing girls "Who were as young as 14 for abuse by" convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s. The prosecutor read one of the alleged victims' statement in court. "Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could have not done what he did. She was a predator and a monster." A second victim, Annie farmer, chose to speak, publicly identifying herself in this case for the first time. Reading this statement to the judge. She has never shown any remorse for her heinous crimes, for the devastating, lasting impacts her actions have caused. Reporter: Maxwell's defense attorney telling the judge, "Our client is not Jeffrey Epstein, and she has been the target of essentially endless media spin." Shooting down the prosecutor's dramatic description of her arrest. Claiming instead that she was in her pajamas when the FBI arrived, following her safety protocol when she moved rooms. Her attorney saying she would have surrendered. The prosecutor today presented a woman skilled at concealing her identity, intent to flee. Saying Maxwell gave the realtor that sold her that massive new Hampshire home a fake name, Janet Marshall. Accusing Maxwell of masking her assets, and those of her previously unreported spouse, whose identity she declined to provide. Telling the judge their case is "Not dirt. It's not spin. That is the evidence." Maxwell could appeal the decision. For now, her attorney says she's being held in solitary confinement. Her trial is scheduled for July, 2021.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.