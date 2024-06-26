Actor Bill Cobbs dead at 90

Bill Cobbs, a veteran actor for over 50 years, appeared in nearly 200 movies and TV shows, including "The Bodyguard," "Night at the Museum" and "The Sopranos." He died at the age of 90.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live