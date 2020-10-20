Transcript for Actor Jeff Bridges announces he has cancer

We're going to turn new to that very personal reveal from actor everbridges, revealing his battle with cancer. Tonight here, his message, and more on the condition that effects 900,000 Americans. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Only small time, we were never clowns. Reporter: From "The fabulous baker boys," to "True grit," to "Crazy heart," Oscar winner Jeff bridges' acclaimed acting career spans over 70 films. I am not Mr. Lebowski. You are Mr. Lebowski. I'm the dude! Reporter: Including his iconic turn as "The dude" in the cult classic "The big lebowski." Careful man, there's a beverage here! Reporter: The 70-year-old channeling that character when he announced his lymphoma diagnosis. We'll paraphrase for the sake of if expletive. He tweeted, "As the dude would say, new information has come to light." Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the tissues and organs that ore and carry white blood cells. The infection fighters in our the two main types are Hodgkin, which spreads in an orderly manner, and non Hodgkin, which spreads more randomly. Hodgkin lymphoma, which is one of the more common types, tends to affect men more than women, tends to affect white men in particular. Reporter: In all, more than 900,000 Americans are living with both types. If caught early enough, doctors say it's highly treatable with chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Reporter: David, bridges says his prognosis is good and he feels fortunate. David? We are all pulling for him tonight. Adrienne, thank you. When we come back here on the broadcast tonight, news of a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.