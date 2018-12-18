Transcript for Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at the age of 75

Ank you, Kyra. Tonight here, we celebte are pouring in at this hour for woman known here on Lavergne and sh of course,nd later known for her as a director, directing "b"ale her own." Tonigh what shed Barbara walters,ed be rembered. Five, six, seven, eig Reporter: They were the plant, and their names were household names. Penny Marshall playing Lavergne. Oh, she got a cough drop stuck in her. Repor penny Marshall bringing dry wit and that accent fro the bronx. There was only one fair W settle Fine by me. Ahh! Eporter: Pny Marshall was born october5th, 1942, in the bronx, sheou up, never losg accent. Nding her er 'sho there she is on the far right. It was her brother, legendar direct and produce Gary Marshall, wave her a break. Firssting hern"the couple" and then apdays." Ai,onzi! Reporter: And then getting her own show i1976. One of the most successful spinoffs a time. Here it is, I T it right here. Rorter: By its third season, Lavergne was the most watched show in america later,enny marall would be lens, becoming a director, directing Tom Hanks in "Big." She WOU go to direct seven movies all. Lking with Barbara Walters alone the way about huc Do you know that you're a Hu success? I guess so, imean yeah, we're a hit show and people recognize you in the street. That makes M L paranoid, but I mean peopl are looking atyo I don't kw what I'm used to -- the autogrh, smile. Funny, or -- you just feel people, you know, glancing a you. I guess knoit, but then success was somethingrange. I do know what success was going to me, wasn't quite this. Repter: And a in 2013 about her legacy, W S hoped people would rebel about her, she said, "Iop people laugh, THA moved them touched them." I lived. I didn't hurt anyone, I D't believe so -- and have a great family. My legacy is hope gave you soment. Shedid. Penny marshance said she W happiest as a televnac no matter how many movies idire, shed, I'll always be rgne. She did make us laugh and mov us just as she hoped.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.