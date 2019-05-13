Transcript for Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college cheating scandal

actress felicity Huffman, who was in federal court today. Her tearful plea before the judge in the college admissions cheating scandal. ABC's linsey Davis was in Boston for this. Reporter: Somber and silent, actress felicity Huffman entered federal court in Boston today to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. The "Desperate housewives" star breaking down, telling the judge her daughter had been getting extra time on tests since she was 11 and was working with a neuropsychologist. Huffman paid $15,000 to have an S.A.T. Proctor correct the answers on her daughter's exam, improving her score by 400 points. Are you truly sorry for what happened? Reporter: But today, through tears, she said neither her daughter nor her doctor had anything to do with Rick singer, the alleged mastermind of the college admission scheme. Huffman says she didn't know how singer made his payments but admitted "Everything else" the prosecutor "Said I did, I did." The actress has said her daughter "Knew absolutely nothing about my actions. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life." Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced in September. Prosecutors are recommending four months in prison and a $20,000 fine. David? Linsey Davis on this case against tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.