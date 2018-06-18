Transcript for Actress Mary McCormark calls out Tesla after husband's car bursts into flames

Bact home tonight, and a troubling new video from a woman says her husband's Tesla burst into flames. Tonight, T NTSB now adds this case to oer investigations involving Tesla batteries. Re's ABC's chi national correspoent Matt Gutman tonight. Orter: Tonight, the NTSB is sding a specialist to help investigate that C fire, jets flame shooting out from beneath this tesel S in Los Angeles. "West wing" star marry Mccormack tweeng, "This is what happened to my husband D his car today. No accident, out of the blue, in traffic." Adding, "T god my three littirls weren't in the car wi him." She says the car was not in self-driving mode and her husband, Hollywood director Michael Morris, was barely moving traffic when a couple in another car flagged him down and told him to pull over. The L.A. County sheriff's department said no one was hurt and the culprit was a battery or mechanical issue. New tology is general something to be embraced. The questi is it being introduceda way that has been tested antted beforit hits the road? Reporter: Tesla said, "Th is atraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the inside find out what happened." And gra matic a those videos are, David, Tesla say its electrars are ten times less likely to iitehan gas-poweredicles. David? T Gutman with us tonight. Ank you, Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.