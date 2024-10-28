Adele emotional after seeing Celine Dion at her Las Vegas residency

On Saturday night, Adele had an emotional moment when she noticed a fan in the audience: Celine Dion. 

October 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live