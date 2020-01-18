Adorable koala added to Miami zoo

More
A baby koala named Hope, born at Zoo Miami, is the first surviving koala born there in nearly 30 years.
0:18 | 01/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adorable koala added to Miami zoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"A baby koala named Hope, born at Zoo Miami, is the first surviving koala born there in nearly 30 years. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68363830","title":"Adorable koala added to Miami zoo","url":"/WNT/video/adorable-koala-added-miami-zoo-68363830"}