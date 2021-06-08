Transcript for Former aide files criminal complaint against Cuomo

There is new legal jeopardy for Andrew Cuomo tonight. A staffer accused him of groping her breast at the governor's residence filed a criminal complaint against him. It cops as prosecutors already launched criminal investigations and the legislature is moving towards impeachment. His legal team responding late today. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo now facing a criminal complaint filed by one of the 11 women who accuse him of sexual harassment. The woman, identified as executive assistant number one, working alongside Cuomo since 2019 and alleging he groped her when the two were alone in his office. In the executive mansion, the governor hugged executive assistant number one and reached under her blouse to grab her breast. This was the culmination of a pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct. Reporter: This selfie reportedly taken at the governor's request moments after one alleged incident. The staffer apparently telling investigators, "I didn't want it. I feel like I was being taken advantage of." And claiming she didn't report the harassment at the time because she was terrified she would lose her job. Cuomo has repeatedly denied inappropriately touching the woman or making any unwanted advances. Let me be clear, that never happened. Reporter: The filing in Albany county comes as at least five district attorneys across the state launch probes and as the New York legislature weighs impeachment. Impeachment or leaving office is not at the top of the list of the governor's problems. Reporter: A new poll also finding that 70% of new yorkers think Cuomo should resign. Today, the governor's counsel slamming the state attorney general's sexual harassment investigation. The governor deserves to be treated fairly, and he must be. That did not happen here. This was one-sided, and he was ambushed. Cuomo obviously critical of that investigation. Erielle joins us. Moments ago, New York's attorney general released a statement responding to those comments made by the governor's lawyers. What did she have to say? Reporter: Well, the attorney general says the accounts of those 11 women were corroborated by a mountain of evidence and any attempt to undermine their credibility or that of the investigation is unfortunate. Linsey? Thanks so much.

