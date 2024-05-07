Air Force airman fatally shot by Florida sheriff's officer: AP

According to the Associated Press, an Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy shot and killed an airman from the U.S. Air Force's Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

May 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live