Transcript for Air Force staff sergeant reunites with military dog

Service member and the military dog who lifted his spirits overseas now reunited. Reporter: Meet air force staff Sargent Kyle Johnson from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and his best friend, chickel. Good boy. Reporter: This strong bond formed back in 2020 when staff Sargent Johnson was assigned to his first deployment in South Korea, a full year away from his wife and two children. That was very, very rough, especially being my first time being away for so long. There was a lot of tears. It was hard. Reporter: Feeling alone and depressed, Kyle went straight to work as a military dog handler, and something unexpected happened. He just made the job fun. Every time we went to work, he pretty much helped me relearn about why I joined military. Reporter: Kyle and chickel became inseparable. So when Kyle's leave was up and chickel was set to retire, he was desperate to bring him home as a family dog. I talked to my kennel master here about, you know, hey, I really want my dog that was he's my best friend. And he told me about American humane. Reporter: American humane, a national nonprofit that helps reunite retired military dogs with their former handlers. It would take eight long months before this special moment. Chickel freckles! As soon as I said his name, he came rushing over, jumped all over me licking my face. Hey, buddy. Reporter: The two finally reunited in the U.S. Hey, buddy. I missed you. I missed you so much. He was there for me. He was always right next to me. Reporter: A man and his dog, part of a grateful and growing family. Now that he's back home, I want him to know that I'm extremely thankful for what he did for me. Together at last. Great to see.

