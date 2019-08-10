2 airline crew members seen fighting on airport surveillance

More
Republic Airways said the man and the woman seen on footage from the Denver airport had been fired. Both also were arrested.
0:13 | 10/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 airline crew members seen fighting on airport surveillance
To be index of other news tonight the airline crew fighting at Denver International Airport this leak security video obtained by flyer talk. And investigated by police shows two Republic Airways employees fighting both charged with assaulting no longer work for the airline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Republic Airways said the man and the woman seen on footage from the Denver airport had been fired. Both also were arrested.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66146569","title":"2 airline crew members seen fighting on airport surveillance","url":"/WNT/video/airline-crew-members-fighting-airport-surveillance-66146569"}