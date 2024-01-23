Airplane loses nose tire while taxiing

The FAA is investigating why a tire fell off a Boeing 757 jet as it was preparing to leave for Colombia from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live