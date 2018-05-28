Transcript for Alberto makes landfall, bringing torrential rains and powerful winds

Ming south now, to the Florida gulf coast, where berto has just made fall. Th massive rainmar already causing damage, andtonight, the flood wahes stretching far in to som major CI. Abc'senior meteorologist rob Marciano gets us started fro Pana city beach, Florida Rter: Tonight, Alberto's torrential rains and pful winds spreang inland. Midday here on panamcity beach and thin is coming down, the wind is kicking up, center of Alberto just 20 miles offshore.but the surf, the surge have been poundthis beach all Y. The state's governor warning res. E very, very very careful out there.if you need to tr, just make sure you're very cautiout that. Reporter: Alberto's outer bandady spawning a torn outside Port St. Lucie. Winds downing powelines, sending this trampoline airborne. Tropical rains now extending all the way to Carolinas. In Polk county, North Carolina, two people killed after a falltree structheir vehicle. And rob Marciano joining us now from Panama City beach. The snow onshore. What can we expect next? Reporter: More in the way of rain, Tom. And you can see the wind is still bleing he on the beach. The cenr will weaken, but the ras going to continue. A lot of deep tropil moisture with it. You can S it as far north as Virginia. We're wing a tornado watch inebraska andastern Colorado. The track of Alberto isng to go through Mississippi, T Tennessee va, bring all this deep tropical moisture withit. We hav severaltes under flash floodwatches, as far north as southern Indiana C see tw three,r,e inches of rai that's really been saturated wit several inchf rain. So, flooding is going T continue to be anissue. Tom? Still very much a massive rainmaker. All right, rob, thank you so much.

