Alex Jones ordered to pay $49 million in Sandy Hook defamation trial

Alex Jones will pay over $4 million in compensatory damages and $45 million in punitive damages to parents of children killed during the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live