Transcript for Alex Trebek after sharing cancer news: 'I'm pretty satisfied with my life'

We brought you Alastair Beck's message last night his courageous fight now against pancreatic cancer. There has been an outpouring of support for trip back he's host of jeopardy since 1984. True months before learning his diagnosis he told People Magazine quote I'm pretty satisfied with my life. But that he wishes he'd met gene his wife of 29 years much earlier so that they could quote have a longer life together. To back says he will keep working and he will fight this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.