Alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim files lawsuit against Prince Andrew

More
Virginia Roberts Giuffre said in a suit that the 61-year-old abused her when she was under the age of 18. In November 2019, Andrew denied Giuffre’s allegations that he had sexual contact with her.
1:35 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim files lawsuit against Prince Andrew

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Virginia Roberts Giuffre said in a suit that the 61-year-old abused her when she was under the age of 18. In November 2019, Andrew denied Giuffre’s allegations that he had sexual contact with her.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79370783","title":"Alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim files lawsuit against Prince Andrew","url":"/WNT/video/alleged-jeffrey-epstein-victim-files-lawsuit-prince-andrew-79370783"}