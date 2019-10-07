Alligator nearly 5 feet long spotted in lagoon in popular Chicago park

Authorities believe the alligator may have been a pet and was possibly released by its owner when it grew too big.
07/10/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator nearly 5 feet long spotted in lagoon in popular Chicago park

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

