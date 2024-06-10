Alzheimer's drug gets unanimous backing of FDA panel

FDA advisers unanimously voted that the drug, developed by Eli Lilly and known as donanemab, seems to be an effective treatment for certain Alzheimer's patients.

June 10, 2024

