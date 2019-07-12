Amazon under fire for package delays just a week into the holiday shopping season

More
After a record-breaking start to the online retailer’s sales report, customers are complaining that packages are not arriving on time.
1:16 | 12/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon under fire for package delays just a week into the holiday shopping season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"After a record-breaking start to the online retailer’s sales report, customers are complaining that packages are not arriving on time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67556670","title":"Amazon under fire for package delays just a week into the holiday shopping season","url":"/WNT/video/amazon-fire-package-delays-week-holiday-shopping-season-67556670"}