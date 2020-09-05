Transcript for America scrambles for sports

Back now with the scramble to somehow get sports teams college and pro, back on the courts and fields. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the sports world, gaming out how to get players back in front of fans, despite an unpredictable virus. It's difficult to imagine a stadium that's filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine. Reporter: Three NBA teams have already reopened training facilities, allowing individual workouts with social distancing. But league leadership remains uncertain about finishing the current paused season. According to ESPN, the NBA is considering for next season the option south Korean soccer has already taken -- games played to empty stands. ESPN reports that could cost the NBA 40% of its revenue. As for football, the NFL just released its fall schedule but concedes it could still change. And in college sports, the NCAA says member schools will not be ready to compete at the same time. Tonight, the ufc is the first televised sport restarting. The match is going forward despite one fighter and his team testing positive for the virus. They are now self-isolating. Tom? Stephanie Ramos with that update. Thank you.

