An American classic by and American inventor: Lay's potato chips

More
Frito-Lay sources its potatoes from 120 farms in 25 states, including the Black Gold Farms in Florida.
2:26 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for An American classic by and American inventor: Lay's potato chips

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57487806,"title":"An American classic by and American inventor: Lay's potato chips","duration":"2:26","description":"Frito-Lay sources its potatoes from 120 farms in 25 states, including the Black Gold Farms in Florida.","url":"/WNT/video/american-classic-american-inventor-lays-potato-chips-57487806","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.