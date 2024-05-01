American Eagle flight makes emergency landing in Baltimore due to bird strike

An American Eagle flight from Washinton D.C., to Key West made an emergency landing in Baltimore after a possible bird strike forced the plane to land safely at Reagan National Airport.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live