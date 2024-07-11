American grandmother home after bringing ammunition into Turks and Caicos

Sharitta Grier received a $1,500 fine and a 23-week suspended sentence after being arrested in May. She claimed she had no idea that two bullets were ats the bottom of her duffel bag.

July 11, 2024

