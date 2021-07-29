Transcript for American Suni Lee takes Olympic gold medal in gymnastics

We're going to turn now to team usa. The surprising victory for gymnast suni Lee, stepping in for Simone Biles. And in the pool, swimmer caeleb Dressel winning by a fraction of a section, setting a new olympic record. But those covid dangers still loom. An American pole vaulter, the latest now to test positive. ABC's James Longman has the latest from Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, a stunning triumph in Tokyo, as 18-year-old Minnesota native suni Lee takes home the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around competition. She is now the fifth American in a row to win gold in tooecht. This medal definitely means a lot to me, because there was a point in time where I wanted to quit and I just didn't think I would ever get here. Reporter: Lee vaulted to victory with Simone Biles cheering her on from the stands after she left the event to focus on her mental health. Biles tweeting overnight, "The outpouring love and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed before." Get that control back. Wow. Reporter: Biles' absence opened the door for Lee. Lee is the youngest member of the gymnastics team and the first ever hmong-american olympian and with her victory is now not only the face of her community, but the new face of U.S. Women's gymnastics. I can't find the words that express it, how happy we are, how important that was to me and my family and to the whole hmong community throughout the world. Reporter: Today, Lee tweeting, "The people I do it all for, I love you all." And the pool, a new olympic record set by Florida native caeleb Dressel. Dressel trying to hang on down the stretch here. Reporter: The 24-year-old winning his second gold medal by .06 in the 100-meter free. Afterwards, Dressel emotional, celebrating his victory with his family watching thousands of miles away. Thank you guys. Reporter: But among all the medals and celebrations, covid still looms. 24 new cases have been reported from inside the olympic bubble, bringing the total to 198. U.S. Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks is one of them. It's been an agonizing run for the world champion, who is now the seventh U.S. Athlete to test positive. And he'll now miss competing in these olympic games. Heartbreaking break. And James joining us now from Tokyo. James, team usa now at 38 medals after that stunner from suni Lee. The U.S. Currently in the lead. Who do you have your eye on now? Reporter: Well, Cecilia, the U.S. Has a few opportunities to increase the medal count in the pool, swimming finals today. Track and field events begin today, as well, and the U.S. Women's soccer team, they go up against the Netherlands in the first of the knockout rounds. Cecilia? James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.