Transcript for American teens held on murder charge in Italy

We move on to the arrest of two American teens in Rome accused in a police officers murder. Italian authorities say Finnegan elder fatally stabbed a police officer after an alleged drug deal gone wrong and they say they have a confession. David Wright has the details still coming in. Reporter: Tonight, these two Americans are behind bars at Rome's Regina coeli prison. Finnegan Lee elder and Gabriel Christian natale-hjorth, tourists from San Francisco seen here reportedly moments after being detained in their hotel room. Police say they have confessed to being involved in a violent altercation that resulted in the death of an Italian police officer. The policeman, stabbed around 3:00 A.M. Friday during a scuffle with two people suspected of stealing a backpack from another man and then trying to ransom it back. Police say it was a drug deal gone bad. The suspects, seen here in surveillance images, fled the scene. Police say they found overwhelming evidence in the suspects' hotel room including the alleged murder weapon cleverly concealed behind one of the ceiling tiles and blood-stained clothing supposedly worn in the attack. Italian media report their bags were packed, flights booked. Police murders are rare in Italy. So this case is politically charged. Brigadier Mario cerciello Rega was 35 years old, a newlywed. On Monday, his funeral will take place at the same church where he was married just over a month ago. Tonight, the family of one of suspects issued a statement, "We are shocked and dismayed at the events that have been reported." Adding, "We have not been able to have any communication with our son." In the bay area one of the suspect's neighbors said this. I've known Finn since he was born and I'm in shock. He's one of the nicest neighbors I have. The accusatio definitely shocking. David Wright joins us now. David, the two are being charged with aggravated murder and attempted extortion? Reporter: That's right, Tom. A conviction could mean life in prison. But a word of caution, there have been murder cases before in inry ventd recent memory that seemed open and shut but turned out later to have lots of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.