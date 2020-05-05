2 Americans accused in failed Venezuela coup attempt

More
President Nicolas Maduro claimed that the two were among eight mercenaries arrested during a failed beach raid to capture him.
0:19 | 05/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Americans accused in failed Venezuela coup attempt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"President Nicolas Maduro claimed that the two were among eight mercenaries arrested during a failed beach raid to capture him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70521728","title":"2 Americans accused in failed Venezuela coup attempt","url":"/WNT/video/americans-accused-failed-venezuela-coup-attempt-70521728"}