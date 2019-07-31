Americans accused of killing Italian policeman allegedly used long knife

Gabriel Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Elder, 19, allegedly confessed to stabbing officer Mario Rega with a 7-inch blade as many as 11 times during a drug deal that went south, police say.
Transcript for Americans accused of killing Italian policeman allegedly used long knife

