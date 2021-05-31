Transcript for Americans remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Finally tonight, the true reason we mark this holiday. Honoring our heroes. And this year, coming together in person again. across the country tonight, Americans pausing to honor those who gave it all. Onboard "The intrepid" in New York City, the flag unfurled. Veterans, together again, after a painful year, paying tribute to former crew members lost to covid-19. At Arlington national cemetery, service members placing flags at each of the 260,000 headstones. Chloe McCain visiting her father Jonathan there. He was killed in Iraq, now buried in section 60, reserved for those who died in America's most recent conflicts. And in Arkansas, the wise family, three brothers, Jeremy, Ben and the youngest, beau. I was kind of constantly getting pulled into various different shenanigans, a variety of mostly instigated by Jeremy. Reporter: After 9/11, all three brothers enlisting. Beau, a marine, Ben, a green later, a CIA contractor. All serving multiple tours in Afghanistan, but only beau would come back. I went through a period of "Why them?" I just went numb. Reporter: Jeremy's CIA service now commemorated with a star on the CIA memorial wall. Beau seeing that star for the first time this week. After a year of so much loss and distance, the nation coming together in person again to mark this moment and remember the fallen. And we're thinking about all of those heroes and their families tonight. Thank you so much for watching. I'm whit Johnson in New York. Have a great night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.