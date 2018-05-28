Transcript for Americans share their patriotic acts this Memorial Day

Finally tonight, rbering and reflecting on this moral day, in someynique and powerful way on this memorial day, semn acts otriotism. In Seattle, veter jor Houghton showing us a a different way of honoringhose who have served. For Wes now, Houghton has been making regular visits to vens stion of the evergreen washelli cemetery. A lot oople it's a long ekend, barbecue. In rey, 'S about the crifices that families have made. Reporter: In Providence, Rhode Isla, 7,000 boots adorned with amerin flags were Ed I the rogerilliams park this weekend. They stand for us service members killed action after 911. And in San francisvolunteers paid tribute to veterans by layioses at gravesites at the national cemeter E're going to D 26,425 roses ovehe next few hours to C every headstones. Reporter: But it's E gold star fams who understand the true meaning of memorial day like the family ofergeant Luther raho died 32, while serving in Afghanistan. 'T feel sorry fous. Us feel loved. If you know of a gold star fami, just give them a hug, T them know, I'm thinking about you. And we appreciate what your loved one has done for us. So well-put. R thanks to all veterans a their families on this memorial Y D every day. Thank you foratching. I'm Tom llamas in new rk. For D and allus here, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.