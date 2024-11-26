One of America's most wanted arrested after more than 20 years in hiding

Federal authorities report that animal rights extremist Daniel San Diego was captured in Wales. He is accused of sending two homemade explosives to pharmaceutical companies in 2003.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live