Now Playing: Apple refunds customers who purchased battery replacements

Now Playing: Concerns grow over Amazon's facial-recognition software

Now Playing: Siri gets a new voice

Now Playing: Headphone company Ossic goes out of business

Now Playing: Elon Musk holds rare town hall to discuss LA tunnel

Now Playing: Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10

Now Playing: YouTube Music launches revamped version

Now Playing: Twitter implements new filter that demotes trolls' tweets

Now Playing: Deep summer discounts for Amazon Prime members in Florida

Now Playing: Amazon to expand cashier-less grocery stores

Now Playing: Nintendo to re-release its NES Classic Edition console

Now Playing: The royal wedding augmented reality experience

Now Playing: A Tesla car crash near Salt Lake City, Utah, is under investigation

Now Playing: Elon Musk creating underground tunnel in Los Angeles

Now Playing: Spotify introduces new policy on hateful conduct

Now Playing: Sears teams up with Amazon for tire installations

Now Playing: New high-tech solution to making phone calls

Now Playing: Google's new Duplex AI system features assistant that sounds just like a human

Now Playing: Could flying taxis soon be hitting the skies?