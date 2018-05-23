Apple refunds customers who purchased battery replacements

Apple is now offering a $50 credit for some replacements made in 2017.
0:13 | 05/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple refunds customers who purchased battery replacements

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

