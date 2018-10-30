Apple unveils free software update for iPhones and iPads

Tim Cook also showed off a new, slimmer iPad Pro that replaces the home button with facial recognition technology.
3:00 | 10/30/18

Transcript for Apple unveils free software update for iPhones and iPads
And the big reveal from apple tonight CEO Tim Cook was in Brooklyn today to show off a new slimmer iPad pro that replaces the home button with facial recognition. At a new free software update for ipads and iphones including group face time up to 32 people at once.

