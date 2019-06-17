Transcript for Arizona couple at center of viral video won't accept police chief's apology

And now to growing outrage of police accused of excessive force in Phoenix tonight. Officers with guns drawn on a family. The mayor and police chief apologizing now. The family saying it's not enough. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert with the images that drew outrage. Get out the Car. Reporter: The couple held at gunpoint by Phoenix police in this now viral video tonight demand the officers be fired. It's justasically a slap in the face. Everyone knows they are not fit to be policing. Reporter: Dravon Ames is seen cuffed then kicked by police, responding to a report of shoplifting. When I tell you to do something, you Do it. I am. When I tell you to put your Hands up, you put your I can't put my hands up. I have a Baby. Reporter: His fiance, who is six months pregnant, pleads with police. After their 4-year-old daughter walked out of a store with a doll. Police claim the couple was hospital shoplifting. The family says the apologizes are not enough. I apologize to the family, I apologize to the community. But at the end of the day, there's more to the story. Reporter: David, the store behind us not pressing charges. Those officers are on desk duty. The family says they've never received a direct call of apology and says they'll sue the city for $10 million. David? Adrienne Bankert reporting in. Thank you.

