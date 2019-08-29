Arizona couple suspected of murder allegedly escapes custody

Blane and Susan Barksdale were being extradited from New York to Arizona by a private security company when they allegedly overpowered two guards in Utah, police said.
1:16 | 08/29/19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

