Arizona man rescued from mine shaft

Crews from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued John Waddell, who was trapped in a mine shaft since Monday without food or water and with multiple broken bones.
1:32 | 10/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Arizona man rescued from mine shaft

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

