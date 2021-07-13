Transcript for Arkansas health experts worry about COVID-19 surge

story tonight, the coronavirus quickly spreading in parts of this country. Fueled by the delta variant. 28 states now reporting at least a 10% jump in new covid cases. In Arkansas, for one, hospital admissions are up nearly 55% in just two weeks and most of those patients did not get the vaccine. The numbers tonight. 184 million people have received at least one dose. 65% of everyone 12 years and older. Tonight, there's news coming in on both the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and the pfizer vaccine. We have it all covered for you. ABC's Alex Perez from little Rock tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with an alarming increase in covid cases in more than half the country, doctors in Arkansas worried this surge could be the deadliest. You can't ignore the fact that Arkansas has a low vaccination rate compared to other states and that the delta variant is the predominant variant in the state. You put those two together and you're in for the perfect storm. Reporter: In Arkansas today, Dr. Steppe Mette telling me the average age of their covid patients now is in the late 40s, and much more sick than previous surges. About 92% unvaccinated. Arkansas, 1 of 30 states with less than half its residents fully vaccinated. Hospital admissions up nearly 55% in just the last two weeks. Cheryl tucker just released from the hospital today after a week battling her second bout of covid. She's unvaccinated. Will you get vaccinated now? I'm not going to say 100%, but I'm thinking about it. Reporter: After meeting with pfizer, federal health officials saying they do not believe those who are fully vaccinated will need a booster at this time. We will be gathering data as the weeks go by and if, in fact, there's a decision if and when to give boosters, then we'll hear about it. Reporter: In the remote mountains of western north Carolina, Linda Edwards thought she didn't need a vaccine until she and her son ended up in the hospital with covid for two weeks. It is not worth not taking the vaccine because of what it can do to your family, and I mean, we could've easily had two funerals. So, let's get to Alex Perez live in Little Rock, Arkansas, tonight. You mentioned the pfizer vaccine, the company acknowledges more data is needed before that third shot. Meantime, the j&j one-shot vaccine, scientists looking at a modification to reduce those rare blood clots associated with the vaccine and then we had that fda warning in the last 24 hours about that rare nerve condition associated with the same shot. Reporter: Yeah, David, there are reports scientists from around the world are working on a possible tweak or fix to the j&j vaccine. The company tonight only saying they support that continued research. The CDC is set to have a special meeting next week to discuss j&j and those rare reports of guillain-barre syndrome. David? Alex, thank you. We turn now to the severe

