Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are under investigation after they pointed guns at marchers, have claimed they were terrified when protesters broke down the gate to their private street.
Transcript for Armed couple confront protesters in front of St. Louis home
Back now with news about the armed Koppel seen by millions in Saint Louis a prosecutor now investigating more can patrician McCloskey. The husband and wife both lawyers waving guns it's protesters marched by their home Sunday night. The couple claiming they were terrified when protesters broke down the iron gate to their private street. There's like the storming of the Bastille McGee came down and how could large crowd of very angry shouting. Aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we be murdered within sections. For their part protesters say they Wear peaceful.

