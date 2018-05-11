Army National Guardsman fatally shot by Afghan security officer

Maj. Brent Taylor, who was the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, left for his second deployment to Afghanistan in January.
0:21 | 11/05/18

Transcript for Army National Guardsman fatally shot by Afghan security officer
Two B index of other news in the body of a fallen soldiers now returning home from Afghanistan. Army National Guard major Brent Taylor on his fourth overseas deployment was killed by a member of the Afghan security forces. He was the mayor of north Ogden Utah and the father of seven and in his final FaceBook post he urged all Americans to vote. After some billions of Afghans risking their lives to vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

