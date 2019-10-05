Army sergeant reunites with sister at final baseball game after 3 years away

Ki'Audra Hayter had posted on Twitter that she had one wish before graduating from the University of Texas: to have brother La'Kedran Hayter see her play.
2:05 | 05/10/19

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Ki'Audra Hayter had posted on Twitter that she had one wish before graduating from the University of Texas: to have brother La'Kedran Hayter see her play.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62970730","title":"Army sergeant reunites with sister at final baseball game after 3 years away","url":"/WNT/video/army-sergeant-reunites-sister-final-baseball-game-years-62970730"}