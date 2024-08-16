Army sergeant surprises daughters at school in Arizona

Sergeant First Class Chris Fulton, who was deployed in Iraq for the last 12 months, and his wife Jordan delighted their young daughters at a school assembly in Gilbert.

August 16, 2024

