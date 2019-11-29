Army staff sergeant reunites with 12-year-old son at 76ers game

More
The boy hadn’t seen his dad, who had been serving in South Korea, in a year-and-a-half.
0:19 | 11/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army staff sergeant reunites with 12-year-old son at 76ers game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The boy hadn’t seen his dad, who had been serving in South Korea, in a year-and-a-half.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67377013","title":"Army staff sergeant reunites with 12-year-old son at 76ers game","url":"/WNT/video/army-staff-sergeant-reunites-12-year-son-76ers-67377013"}