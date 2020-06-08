Transcript for Arrests made in connection with Beirut explosion that killed at least 137 people

And overseas tonight, new images from the devastating explosion that killed at least 137 people in Beirut. 16 port workers arrested in connection with the blast and we're now hearing remarkable stories of survival. Here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell. Reporter: Tonight, as the search goes on for the missing and the dead, incredible stories of survival and sacrifice in Beirut. This video, taken of a woman in the explosion tearing through the hospital. Just blocks away from the blast site. Delivering the boy in the dark amid the broken glass and debris. This is baby George. It's a miracle he's alive. Others had miraculous escapes, too. Dr. Isra Al seblani from Detroit had gone to Beirut to get married, but this is how her wedding day ended, running for her life. I started to notice that color of the sky, which changed from blue into pink and after that, when I hear the explosion. Reporter: Today, returning to where she was taking those wedding photos. Luckily, she was not at her hotel, which was heavily damaged. But so many did not live to tell their stories. Sahar fares, a young firefighter, was at the scene of the blast, one of the first to respond. The rest of her team, still missing. Her fiance posting on Instagram, "My beautiful bride. I will always love you until we are back together." So, 16 people from the port now arrested, but now that we know that there were warning letters that were ignored and given the public mood in Lebanon, there's going to be real pressure on investigators to push their investigation far higher than just a group of local officials. Tom? Still so many questions on this. All right, Ian, thank you for

