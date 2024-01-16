Artic plunge hits most of the country

More than 100 million Americans were on alert for dangerous wind chills, while a weather system ended yearslong snow droughts in cities including New York and Washington, D.C.

January 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live