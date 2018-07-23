Asian-American female playwright makes history with play on Broadway

More
Her comedy "Straight White Men" is about a man and his adult sons and the conversations they have over the holidays.
1:48 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asian-American female playwright makes history with play on Broadway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56767910,"title":"Asian-American female playwright makes history with play on Broadway ","duration":"1:48","description":"Her comedy \"Straight White Men\" is about a man and his adult sons and the conversations they have over the holidays.","url":"/WNT/video/asian-american-female-playwright-makes-history-play-broadway-56767910","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.