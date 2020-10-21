Attorney in Miami accused of being serial bank robber

The FBI says Aaron Honaker has robbed at least five banks in the Coral Gables area since Sept. 30. Police arrested Honaker as he was on his way into another bank Tuesday night.
Attorney in Miami accused of being serial bank robber
And an attorney in Miami tonight is now accused of being a serial bank robber the FBI saying Erin Honecker allegedly dropped five banks mostly in the Coral Gables area. The most recent robbery they say last week. Authorities say he was arrested heading to another bank last night.

